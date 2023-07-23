ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers have enjoyed a solid summer on the diamond.

After Saturday night’s 5-1 over Auburn, Elmira (24-14-1) now has the most wins in the PGCBL West. The Pioneers do trail by one game behind Batavia (23-13) in the loss column in a battle for first place with one week left in the regular season.

Elmira is closing in hosting their first home playoff game since 2017 at Dunn Field. Earlier this week, we spoke with Pioneers manager Andy Drum and second year player Joe Muzio. Both discuss how the team is coming together at the right time and looking make the postseason truly memorable.

The Pioneers next head to Newark for a doubleheader Sunday at 3 pm.