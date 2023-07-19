ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local players contributed on the diamond Wednesday night.

In the PGCBL, the Elmira Pioneers saw their first tie of the season at Niagara 4-4. Spencer Aubin paced the attack at the plate for Elmira by driving in two runs. The Pioneers (22-12-1) are currently in first place of the PGCBL West and lead the division by a game in the loss column over Batavia.

Elmira next plays at home Thursday night against Jamestown. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm.

In the NYCBL, Horseheads grad Ryan Scott drove in two runs for the Hitmen with a double and Bath’s AJ Brotz drove in three runs in an 18-12 shootout loss to Dansville. There was a combined 40 runs on 34 hits in this epic shootout at East Mill Street Field in Horseheads.

Jimmy Kerley blasted two home runs for Dansville and Matt Mcclements went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. The Hitmen’s next game will be Friday night at Genesee at 7 pm.