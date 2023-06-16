GENEVA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers got a strong performance on the mound by one of their top pitchers.

Elmira cruised to a 5-1 win at the Geneva Red Wings Thursday thanks to the arm of Connor Lutes. The Northern Illinois product threw seven innings and had 10 strikeouts while surrendering just three hits. With the win, Lutes improved to (3-0) and the Pioneers won their second consecutive game.

Matt Granato went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs at the plate for the Pioneers (6-3). UMass-Boston’s Aidan Blake, Kevin Knoess of Montgomery College and Ray Hernandez of St. Thomas University all drove in a run each for Elmira.

Geneva’s Brandon Gelpi had two hits, a double and the lone RBI on the night for the Red Wings (2-5).

The Pioneers will hit the road again Friday night when the team heads to Jamestown. First pitch is slated for 6:30 pm. Also, a reminder to all local Pioneers fans that Saturday night’s game against Newark is at 6:35 pm with fireworks to follow at Elmira’s Dunn Field.

Tickets from Wednesday night’s rainout are redeemable for Saturday night’s game versus Newark.