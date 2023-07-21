ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers saved the best for last Thursday night.

In the finale of a doubleheader at Dunn Field, Elmira blasted Jamestown 11-1. Elmira returned the favor after losing to the Tarp Skunks 10-2 in game one.

The Pioneers broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning and never looked back breaking the score open for good. Spencer Aubin hit an RBI single for one of his two RBI on the night in the inning. Then, Kam Levesque’s bunt caused a wild throw from third base scoring another run to make it 3-1 in the fifth. Levesque drove in two RBI on the night.

Catcher John Schroeder hit an RBI single, one of his three runs driven in, right after Levesque’s bunt. In all, Elmira scored four runs in the fifth and scored six in the sixth inning for the 11-1 overall win.

Elmira Notre Dame grad Erik Charnetski was credited with his first RBI of the season for Elmira after his walk scored Nick Montagna with the bases loaded in the sixth. Gardner Meeks improved to (4-1) on the summer season pitching all six innings for Elmira. Meeks had eight strikeouts and allowed just one run on four hits.

For Jamestown (20-14), Luc Fuller delivered the only RBI on the night for the Tarp Skunks off of a single in the top of the second.

The Pioneers (23-13) still remain on top in the PGCBL West, just a half game ahead of Batavia (22-13). Next up for Elmira is a road game at Niagara (18-15) Friday night at 6:35 pm.