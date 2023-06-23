ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers and Horseheads Hitmen dropped their respective games Thursday night.

In PGCBL action, Elmira dropped the second game of a doubleheader 4-0 to Geneva at Dunn Field. The Red Wings surged past the Pioneers on the strength of a three-run third inning. Brennan Staubley had one hit to go along with an RBI and one run to lead the Red Wings (4-8).

Horseheads grad Frank Wayman had two hits at designated hitter for the Pioneers (10-5). Elmira did win the first game 4-0 earlier in the day against Geneva. Wes Gingerrich had a double and drove in two runs in the early contest.

The Pioneers travel to take on Auburn (7-7) at 7:05 pm in a PGCBL West battle Friday.

In the NYCBL, the Horseheads Hitmen dropped a tough game on the road to Olean, 3-2. Horseheads grad Matt Procopio had an RBI in the loss for the Hitmen (5-8).

Horseheads returns home Friday night at 6:30 pm versus Hornell (2-13) with fireworks to follow the game on East Mill Street. It will also be first responder night in honor of those who serve the Twin Tiers.