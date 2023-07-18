ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A longtime regional motorsports leader is quickly coming out of retirement.

Michael Printup, who was the president of Watkins Glen International for 15 seasons, has been named the new president of The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Printup retired from Watkins Glen in late May.

In all, Printup stayed retired for roughly three weeks and received a call from Parella Motorsports Holdings CEO, Tony Parella. It was great timing and a perfect opportunity for Printup, who recently moved down south to be close to family.

“I’m excited to join SVRA and the Parella Motorsports Holdings organization,” said Printup via press release from the SVRA.

“Since Tony [Parella] purchased SVRA 10 years ago, I’ve been able to watch as he’s moved all the chess pieces around to grow the organization to what it is today. I’ve witnessed the mergers and acquisitions he’s done to establish strategic partnerships, whether with race series or venues; and the initiatives he’s taken on in marketing his events, first, adding spectators, and now taking events digital with live streaming,” added Printup.

“When I announced my retirement from Watkins Glen, I talked a lot about the growth we experienced there and the success that we accomplished as a team—we continuously upped the game. I hope to do the same thing here.”

Parella is equally thrilled to have Printup on board.

“When I heard that Michael was retiring from Watkins Glen, I couldn’t call him fast enough,” said Tony Parella, CEO of PMH.

“Knowing all that he has accomplished throughout his tenure at Watkins Glen makes me very excited for everything he can offer SVRA and PMH. The last few years have been a pivotal time for our company with a lot of growth—we’ve added race series, live streaming, and now we’re focusing on our spectator experience. Michael brings a lot of expertise to the table, and I’m excited for him to get started.”

Printup will begin to work in his new role starting later this month. The 2023 U.S. Vintage Grand Prix returns to Watkins Glen International September 6-10. The event will feature racing from SVRA, as well as the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and International GT.