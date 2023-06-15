HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a race to the finish for the Horseheads Hitmen.

After holding off a late surge by the Hornell Steamers, the Hitmen earned an 11-10 win on Thursday afternoon. Horseheads grad Matt Procopio drove in a game-high five RBI on three hits including a double.

Nate Prince drove in the first run of the game in the top of the first inning on an RBI single which scored Procopio. Both teams then battled on the diamond and each scored their own five-run inning. Horseheads notched a five-run fourth while Hornell scored five in the bottom of the eighth.

Designated hitter Tim Burns smacked two home runs and drove in three runs leading Hornell (2-10). Fellow Steamer Dan Melendez also had three RBI while Elmira High School graduate Trevor Morrell scored two runs and had one hit for Horseheads.

The Hitmen (2-3) amassed a 10-1 lead heading into the sixth inning but Hornell made the game very close in the end as their bats started to heat up.

The Hitmen are next in action Saturday when they welcome the Genesee Rapids in a doubleheader. First pitch in game one at East Mill Street will be at 3:30 pm, game two will follow at The Babe Ruth Field in Horseheads.