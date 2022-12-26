ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pro hockey was played for a special cause at First Arena on Monday.

The Elmira Mammoth hosted the Port Huron Prowlers on teddy bear toss night in the first game of a two-game series at First Arena. The Prowlers scored five goals in the first period on their way to a 10-3 win.

Mo Levac scored the first goal of the night for the Mammoth in the first period to cut the Port Huron lead to 3-1. Dozens of teddy bears were then tossed onto the ice by fans and will go to local charities.

The Elmira Mammoth (5-13-3) wrap up the two-game series at First Arena against Port Huron on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.