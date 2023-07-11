CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for local wrestlers looking to get better.

Two-time NCAA Champion and five-time All-American Roman Bravo-Young was a guest instructor for the Waverly Wrestling Club Tuesday. Best known as RBY, the Penn State wrestling great instructed and helped with mental strength for each camper who attended at Chemung Elementary School.

Bravo-Young was the first special guest of two for the Waverly camps, Stanford assistant wrestling coach Enock Francois will be leading the clinic on Wednesday from 9 am until 4 pm at the same location. Also of major note, National Wrestling Hall of Famer Mitch Clark was in attendance at the clinic. Clark, an NCAA Champion at Ohio State in 1998, continues to give to the sport through his high-level instruction.

Waverly head wrestling coach Devin Witman was thrilled with the turnout and tells us that this is an effort to help the entire region grow. Witman cites legendary Waverly coach Jim McCloe as one of the biggest inspirations in the sport and instilling in him the belief that if you’re not putting in the work than your competition will be simply better.

18 Sports will be sharing the complete interview with Bravo-Young in the coming days. Take a look at the clinic from Wednesday by watching the video above.