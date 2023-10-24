ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was another special night in the fight against breast cancer.

WETM-TV held its annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign telethon which raises money for research, support services and more against the disease. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and our station had the opportunity to team up with the American Cancer Society for the telethon.

Thanks to your generous donations, we were able to provide those in need the help so richly deserve. 100 percent of all proceeds generated go to the American Cancer Society.

Even if you were unable to donate over the phone, you can donate through the end of the month here with WETM-TV and the American Cancer Society: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?px=57998394&fr_id=106034&pg=personal

We would like to thank the American Cancer Society and associate director of development, Jamie Kane, for their help. Above all, thank you Twin Tiers for helping us generated nearly $1,000 in the fight against breast cancer.