CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons began the second half of their season with a win at home on Sunday.

The Corning Community College men’s basketball team began the second half of their season with a 75-62 win at home against Columbia-Greene. Elmira grad Cameron Rhode led the Red Barons in scoring with 18 points. Xavier Hill had a double-double for CCC with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Dwight Reed scored 12 points for Corning and Damon Brumfield added 10 points for the Red Barons.

Corning Community College improved to 9-3 this season with the win. The Red Barons host Jefferson Community College on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.