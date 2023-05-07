CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons continue to be on a roll.

The Corning Community College softball team swept a doubleheader at home against Jefferson on Sunday. The Red Barons pushed their winning streak to 25 games with the sweep. Corning won game one in five innings 8-0.

Corning completed the sweep with a 7-3 win in game two. Hailey Hunter hit a solo home run to left field for the Red Barons in the third inning to tie the game at 1. Waverly grad Aubrey Ennis hit a go-ahead solo home run to left in the fourth inning to give Corning a 3-2 lead.

Corning (28-7) is on the road against Monroe Community College in a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 3:00 p.m.