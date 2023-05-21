CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons are headed back to the national stage.

The Corning Community College softball team has received the #2 seed at the NJCAA DIII Softball World Series in the eight-team field in Dewitt. The Red Barons clinched a spot in the national tournament by sweeping Hudson Valley on Thursday to win their third straight Region III title.

The Red Barons have finished as national runner-up the last two years. Corning (35-8) will begin play on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. against seventh-seeded Suffolk County.