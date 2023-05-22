ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s a legend that will always defy time.

One year ago today, Elmira Notre Dame football coach Mike D’Aloisio sadly passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS. He was 71. When he retired from the sidelines of the Crusaders, D’Aloisio earned 244 career wins-an Elmira region all-time record.

But what mattered more beyond the wins and losses was the bonds and relationships Coach D cultivated along a 40-plus year career. Not only was D’Aloisio a special coach, but also a unforgettable mentor, friend and community staple in the Twin Tiers.

Monday night, 18 Sports remembered the life and legacy that D’Aloisio leaves behind. A man who dedicated his life’s work to our region. A man who we’ll never forget.

Also of major note, the first-ever Coach D Memorial Lineman Clinic will be held June 26 and 27 at Horseheads High School’s football stadium. Cost is just $25 per athlete for tackle football lineman grades (9-12). Super Bowl Champion coaches Joe Gilbert and Mike Waufle will be the special guest instructors.

Full registration link can be found here along with clinic flyer below: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdn9sz7EQQmijIboPMTVcn4bKdGRhfF8V1i45slAz35Nl1aqg/viewform