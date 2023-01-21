ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Renegades are now 2-0 at First Arena in their inaugural season.

The Elmira Renegades edged the Salem Mayhem 15-14 at home on Saturday to move to 2-1 in their inaugural season in the Professional Box Lacrosse Association. The Mayhem erased a 10-7 deficit at halftime and would take the lead in the second half. With the game tied at 14, Nick Miller scored the game-winning goal for the Renegades with under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter. It was just the second home game in franchise history for Elmira who picked up a second straight win at First Arena.

The Elmira Renegades are on the road against the Trenton Terror on Friday at 7:00 p.m.