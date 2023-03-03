ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Renegades were dealt their first loss in the Challenge Series on Friday.

The Elmira Renegades lost at home to the Syracuse Spark 13-8 in week 2 of the Challenge Series. The Renegades are now 1-1 in the Challenge Series after defeating Binghamton at First Arena in Elmira last weekend 22-18.

The series consists of 4 teams, the Elmira Renegades, Binghamton Bombers, Syracuse Spark, and the Jim Thorpe All-Americans. There is four weekends of doubleheaders at First Arena and a weekend of playoffs to determine the Challenge Series winner.

The Elmira Renegades take on the Jim Thorpe All-Americans at First Arena next Friday at 8:00 p.m.