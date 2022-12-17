ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Renegades were in action at First Arena on Saturday.

The Elmira Renegades hosted a scrimmage against the Syracuse Spark at First Arena in Elmira on Saturday. The Renegades won the scrimmage 12-9 as they prepare for their inaugural season in the brand new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Elmira head coach Brian Hobart was impressed with their performance in the scrimmage. “Really pleased with the boys effort. A lot of character today. The ball didn’t bounce our way early. No one got rattled and we just kept playing,” said Hobart.

The Renegades will make their franchise debut on the road against the Binghamton Bombers on Friday, December 30th at 7:00 p.m. Elmira Renegade and Buffalo native James Chadwick says the team has come together in training camp. “Trying to build that chemistry. Lacrosse is a game of trust and chemistry and over the last two weeks we have been trying to build that up.” said Chadwick.

The Elmira Renegades host the Syracuse Spark in their home opener at First Arena on Saturday, January 7th at 7:00 p.m.