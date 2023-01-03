ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lacrosse history will be made Saturday night in Elmira.

The Elmira Renegades, a new franchise in the first-year Pro Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA), will play in their first-ever home game at First Arena. Elmira welcomes the Syracuse Spark at 7 pm Saturday and will also look for their first win in franchise history.

We spoke with Penn Yan native and Renegades head coach Brian Hobart on the thrill of starting lacrosse in Elmira.

Last Friday, Elmira lost at Binghamton in a thriller 15-14 kicking off the season. Saturday also marks Youth Lacrosse Night at the game where youth players can get in for free with the photo shown below for access: