ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the area’s top collegiate softball players started strong.

Both Elmira’s Sarah Coon and Horseheads’ Alli Richmond starred at the plate for their respective programs on Friday. Coon, a sophomore at third base for The University of Virginia (2-0), hit a home run in the first inning of the Cavaliers’ 3-0 win over Sam Houston State. It was Coon’s only hit and RBI of the day at The University of Houston Tournament.

Richmond produced with her bat for Binghamton University in a 7-5 over Florida Gulf Coast. Richmond, a grad student at second base, had a double and drove in a run helping the Bearcats (1-1) win their first game of the year at the annual Florida Golf Coast Tournament in Fort Myers.

Alli put together one of the best seasons of any local player at the college level. Richmond was all-conference for Binghamton last year batting .303 with six home runs and 27 RBI. She was also named America East Player of Week in May last season to go along with ECAC first-team All-Star honors.

Coon was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team last season making her the first in program history to earn that honor. Sarah started all 54 games in 2022 for the Cavaliers and led the team with a .291 batting average. Coon belted eight home runs last season and drove in 36 RBI, good for second-best on the team.

Binghamton next plays Long Island University at 10 am Saturday followed by Southern Illinois Saturday at 2:30 pm. The Bearcats the play Sunday at 10 am against UNC Greensboro.

Virginia faces Lamar at 11 am Saturday and then Houston at 6:30 pm. The Cavs end out their weekend in the tournament versus Nebraska Sunday at Noon.

(PHOTO: Binghamton University Athletics)