ORONO, M.E. (WETM) – A Horseheads grad had a big day at the plate to help the Bearcats clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.

(Photo courtesy: bubearcats.com)

Horseheads grad Alli Richmond went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, scored twice, and had two RBI’s as Binghamton softball defeated Maine 5-3 to sweep a three-game series on the road. The graduate student second baseman broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the top of the third inning as the Bearcats would go on to win their ninth straight game.

Binghamton clinched a Top-2 seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming America East Tournament with the win. Richmond is hitting .295 this season for the Bearcats with four home runs and 26 RBI’s.

Binghamton (29-13) wraps up their regular season with a three-game series on the road against Albany beginning on Friday at 2:00 p.m.