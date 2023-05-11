FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WETM) – Two of the area’s top collegiate softball players are competing in the same major postseason tournament.

Corning’s Ataylia Rijo, a freshman shortstop at The University of Arkansas, and Horseheads Kendal Cook, a senior utility player for Missouri, are both on their respective teams in the SEC Tournament. On Wednesday, Missouri dropped a tough loss to #13 Alabama 7-2. The Crimson Tide will now move on to play #12 Arkansas Thursday night at 7 pm in the next round.

The Tigers (34-24) will now await their postseason fate when the NCAA Selection hits Sunday night at 7 pm on ESPN2. A total of 64 teams will be in the tournament to compete in 16 different regions.

Rijo blasted a grand slam Sunday in the regular season finale against Cook and Missouri despite the Razorbacks falling 7-6. For the year, Rijo is batting .218 with five home runs and 24 RBI. Atalyia earned SEC Freshman of The Week in February for Arkansas (38-16).

Cook has scored four runs this season for Missouri. In a photo provided to 18 Sports, the image showcases both Twin Tiers talents along with Ataylia’s Mother, Audrey, a former standout softball player.