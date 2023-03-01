ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local softball standouts are on teams climbing up the national rankings.

Corning’s Atalyia Rijo is proving to be a freshman on a mission for The University of Arkansas softball team. The Razorbacks are now ranked #7 in the recent NCAA Top 25 and Rijo has played a big role in offensive production.

Rijo has started in 15 of 16 games at shortstop this season for Arkansas (13-3) and earned SEC Rookie of The Week in the opening weekend of her career. For the year, Atalyia is hitting .314 with a home run and six RBI. Rijo also has three doubles and 11 total hits.

Arkansas is next in action versus Iowa State in The Woo Pig Classic at 4 pm at home Thursday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +

Horseheads Kendal Cook, a senior outfielder for The University of Missouri softball team, has seen valuable time for the Tigers who are now ranked #23 in the latest NCAA Top 25. Missouri (12-4) will compete next at The Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational starting Friday at Noon versus Maine in Stillwater.

Cook has played in six games and has hit the field as a pinch runner for Missouri.