ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning softball standout is already making an immediate impact in college.

Atalyia Rijo, a freshman at The University of Arkansas, has earned SEC Rookie of The Week for The Razorbacks. The shortstop hit a staggering .636 as Arkansas went a perfect (5-0) at the UNLV Rebel Kickoff. Rijo connected on a home run with seven hits, five RBI and had four walks last week.

Atalyia’s biggest game was Sunday in an 11-7 win over Baylor. Rijo was 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in three runs with seven total bases.

In the field, Rijo had five putouts and 10 assists to go along with a double-play versus Southern Utah. Arkansas is currently ranked #4 in the country in the latest D1Softball.com poll.

Rijo was the New York State Gatorade Player of The Year last year and was All-State multiple years for Corning High School. Arkansas next plays Friday night against #7 Florida State in the Tax Act Clearwater Invitational in Florida.

