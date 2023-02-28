ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Riley Davis is picking up right where she left off.

Davis, a Corning High School grad, has scored six goals in three games for the Canisius College women’s lacrosse team. That mark also includes a hat trick performance by Davis in a 17-10 win over Stetson on February 19. Her three goals against Stetson tied a career-high for Davis who also notched a hat trick against Iona last April.

Canisius has raced out to a perfect (3-0) start and looks to make it four wins in a row Tuesday when the Golden Griffs head to Pitt (2-2) for a 4 pm start. The game will be streamed live on ACCNX against The Panthers.

Davis was a 2022 All-MAAC Academic Team pick and was also selected as a member of the 2021 MAAC All-Rookie Team.

Last season, Davis started all 16 games for Canisius and racked up 20 goals on the year. Davis also tallied four assists and 15 ground balls last year for Canisius.

(PHOTO: Canisius College Athletics)