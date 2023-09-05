ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boys soccer cruised to a big win Tuesday night in Endwell.
The Hawks got five goals from Carter Rosno in the first half alone as Corning rolled past Maine-Endwell 11-2. Jake Kempton scored three goals while Charlie Warner scored twice to go along with one assist. Rosno, who recently became the school’s all-time scoring leader, has helped a Hawk program start strong in defense of their Section IV Class AA Championship.
Corning is now (4-0) on the season and has outscored the opposition a staggering 35-2 thus far. The Hawks will now play a talented Vestal team who outlasted Horseheads 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. Below, a complete scoreboard from around the region.
High School Boys Soccer
Corning 11, M-E 2
Vestal 4, Horseheads 3 OT
U-E 1, Elmira 0
Campbell-Savona 6, Alfred-Almond 1
High School Volleyball
Vestal 3, Horseheads 1
Corning 3, M-E 0
U-E 3, Elmira 2
Waverly 3, Oneonta 2
NCAA Women’s Soccer
Juniata 3, Elmira College 1