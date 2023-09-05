ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boys soccer cruised to a big win Tuesday night in Endwell.

The Hawks got five goals from Carter Rosno in the first half alone as Corning rolled past Maine-Endwell 11-2. Jake Kempton scored three goals while Charlie Warner scored twice to go along with one assist. Rosno, who recently became the school’s all-time scoring leader, has helped a Hawk program start strong in defense of their Section IV Class AA Championship.

Corning is now (4-0) on the season and has outscored the opposition a staggering 35-2 thus far. The Hawks will now play a talented Vestal team who outlasted Horseheads 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. Below, a complete scoreboard from around the region.

High School Boys Soccer

Corning 11, M-E 2

Vestal 4, Horseheads 3 OT

U-E 1, Elmira 0

Campbell-Savona 6, Alfred-Almond 1

High School Volleyball

Vestal 3, Horseheads 1

Corning 3, M-E 0

U-E 3, Elmira 2

Waverly 3, Oneonta 2

NCAA Women’s Soccer

Juniata 3, Elmira College 1

