ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up a win at home in a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday.

The Elmira softball team defeated rival Horseheads 2-0 at home in a STAC battle highlighted by two impressive performances on the mound. Elmira senior Payton Ross threw a four-hit shutout and struck out seven for the Express. Horseheads sophomore Megan Wolf held Elmira scoreless through five innings and allowed three hits and struck out 11 in six innings. Senior Abby Lambert drove in the only two runs of the game for the Express with a two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Elmira the lead.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday.