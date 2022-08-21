ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A legendary driver and Watkins Glen winner will start off Sunday’s big race.

Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will serve as the Grand Marshal for The Go Bowling at The Glen. Wallace, who won in 1987 and 1989 at The Glen in NASCAR, will say the most famous words in motorsports “start your engines” kicking off the race.

The green flag drops at 3 pm Sunday and the race will be televised on the USA Network. For Wallace, getting the chance to come back to The Glen is something he truly cherishes.

“Saying that the folks from Go Bowling asked me to be the Grand Marshal, I was excited,” Wallace said. “This is one of my favorite racetracks, and Mike Printup (WGI President) who runs this place, is one of my best friends.”

For Wallace, who’s considered one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time, nothing compares to competing on the track. But, this is the next best thing.

“Once I quit driving the car, I miss it a lot. I miss being in that car,” added Wallace. “When you get accolades like this it means something.”