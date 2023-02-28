BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Notre Dame graduate just won big on the ice in Buffalo.

Ryan Edwards, a graduate student defenseman for The University at Buffalo Ice Bulls, was part of the team-winning NECHL Championship this pas weekend. The Ice Bulls topped Canisius College 4-3 and now advance to the ACHA National Tournament in Boston March 16-21.

Edwards has scored two goals and has five assists in 31 games played this season for The Ice Bulls, the official University at Buffalo club program that continues to make big strides in the sport.

The former Elmira Youth Hockey player played with the likes of current Elmira College standouts Dan Dimon and Bailey Krawczyk, as well as Boston Bruins first round NHL Draft selection Johnny Beecher.