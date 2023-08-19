WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Sam Mayer won a thrilling race on Saturday at The Glen.

Mayer won The Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on a wild final lap finish. It marks the second win of the season for Mayer who outlasted Ty Gibbs in the Xfinity Series race. Mayer collided with Gibbs on the final lap of the day and then surged past Sheldon Creed to earn the win.

Parker Kligerman finished in third place, while Ross Chastain placed fourth and Connor Mosack rounded out the top five. Gibbs won the first and second stage on the day and then led a race-high 70 laps on the day.

18 Sports will have full highlights and reaction tonight at 11.