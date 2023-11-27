ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the game’s top running backs made a forever impact on one Horseheads player.

New York Giants captain and NFL Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley sent a get well message to Horseheads’ 7-year-old Griffin Malnoske after he went through ACL surgery earlier this month. It was the same surgery that Barkley, Penn State University’s all-time rushing touchdown leader (51), had a few years ago.

Griffin’s all-time favorite football player continues to inspire him on and off the football field. Malnoske was even Barkley for Halloween one year proudly showcasing the #26. This season, Barkley, 26, has rushed for 697 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Giants are coming off a 10-7 win over the New England Patriots Sunday. Next up for New York and Barkley is a bye week as their record sits at (4-8) on the year.

18 Sports received a great message from the New York Giants and Barkley sent to Griffin in an effort to give him strength on the road to recovery.

(PHOTO: NY Giants and NFL Media)