ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Storm rallied with a big inning to win a sectional title on Friday.

(PHOTO – Courtesy of Elmira Star-Gazette)

The sixth-seeded Schuyler Storm baseball team rallied to defeat ninth-seeded Bainbridge-Guilford 6-4 to capture a Section IV Class C title. The combined team of Odessa-Montour and Watkins Glen scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead and would hang on for the win at Union-Endicott High School. It’s the first sectional title win for the Storm as a combined program.

The Schuyler Storm will face the Section III champs in the Class C state quarterfinals on June 3rd at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton or at Maine-Endwell High School.