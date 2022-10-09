WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Storm stayed unbeaten this season with a close win on homecoming on Saturday night.

The Schuyler Storm moved to 6-0 this season with a 21-14 win at home against Dryden on homecoming for Watkins Glen. The Lions took a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Colton Dow.

The Storm answered right back with a 53-yard touchdown pass by Daniel Lewis to Ryan Willett to give the Storm a 7-6 lead heading into halftime. Lewis would throw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Bradley Gillis with 15 seconds to go to give the Storm a 21-14 lead.

The Schuyler Storm host Whitney Point on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Watkins Glen.