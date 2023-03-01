BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV Class AA basketball title games will be played at a different time.

Due to the potential impending storm on Friday night, both the Class AA boys and girls hoops championships will be played on Thursday night at Binghamton High School.

The opening game will see the defending Section IV Class AA champs Corning (10-7) face Binghamton (9-10) at 6 pm. Then in the nightcap, the Corning (10-5) boys square off with Elmira (10-10) at 7:45 pm.

The Corning Hawks girls program made the New York State Final Four last year and saw their run come to an end to eventual state champion Bishop Kearney. The Corning boys made it to the Class AA sub regional round before falling to state power Mount Vernon who also went on to win a state title.

18 Sports will have a full update on Thursday night’s action on the championships.