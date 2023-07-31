BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the top baseball talents in the region converged on Big Flats.

On Monday morning, close to 30 youth baseball players attended the Seneca All-Stars Baseball Clinic. Each were treated to some local standouts who’ve gone on to excel in the college game. Names like current George Mason University pitcher Owen Stewart, Mansfield University outfielder Ryan Scott and infielder Matt Procopio of Niagara Community College.

Campers were also instructed by former Cincinnati Reds farm system player, Brian Jones, at catcher.

The one-day clinic helped players learn the fundamentals of the game in pitching, catching, infield/outfield and several more key aspects of play.

Stewart helped George Mason to the NCAA Tournament as a freshman pitcher this past season. Both Scott and Procopio played for the Horseheads Hitmen in the NYCBL this summer as they prepare for their respective college seasons next year.