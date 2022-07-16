ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – An endurance dirt bike race is being held at Seneca Highlands in Odessa for the first time.

The Kenda Northeast 24 Hour Challenge is being held at the race track for the first time this weekend. Registration into the race sold out in about a week. ” Every year we put our registration form out on January 1st and we usually sell out within five to eight days,” said event organizer Todd Albrecht.

The 24 hour endurance race began on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. Up to six riders can be on a team and about 300 teams are competing in 18 different classes. Riders from all over the country and Canada are competing at the race track. “It’s very popular. We have people coming from Canada, Michigan, Georgia, they come from all around,” said Albrecht.