ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Athens JJ Babcock. JJ played football, basketball, and baseball for the Wildcats. Babcock is the 7th all-time leading scorer in Athens basketball school history and will be playing basketball for Elmira College.

