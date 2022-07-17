CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Corning’s Ellie DeRosa. Ellie was a standout in softball for the Hawks and won an indoor track & field state title in the weight throw this past season. DeRosa will play Division I softball for George Mason University.

