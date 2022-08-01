CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for our final Senior Send-off for the Class of 2022 sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Corning’s Lauren Gerow. Gerow played soccer and was a member of the indoor and outdoor track & field teams for the Hawks. Lauren helped the girls soccer team win a STAC Championship this past fall. Gerow was a member of the indoor and outdoor track Section 4 Championship teams and was on the 4x400m relay team that broke the school record and Section 4 record with a time of 4:01.06.

Gerow is heading to Loyola University Maryland to run track for the Greyhounds and study Chemistry and Forensic Studies.