ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special Senior Send-Off.

We salute Corning Hawks football player Luke Zawko. A standout for the Hawks on the field, Zawko shared the Joel Stephens Memorial Trophy for his outstanding character on and off the field. Zawko will continue to play football this upcoming year as he attends St. Lawrence University.

18 Sports salutes Luke and wishes him the greatest success as he moves forward in his life and career. If you have an outstanding senior athlete you would like to see recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

Senior Send-Off is again proudly sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.