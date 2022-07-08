ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our latest Senior Send-Off takes us to the Crystal City.

Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, 18 Sports salutes Corning standout runner Matt Gensel. Matt was a New York State Champion as a member of the Corning boys cross country program and he was also a four-time state qualifier.

Next year, Gensel has earned the opportunity to compete at the D-I level for the University at Buffalo and the Honors College. We honor Gensel for his outstanding career for the Hawks as one of the area’s best and wish him ultimate success in the future.

If you have a standout senior you would like to have recognized on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.