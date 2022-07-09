SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Elmira Notre Dame’s Paige Harvey. Paige played softball for the Crusaders and received the Section IV character counts recognition Award as well as the Frank Gush Leadership and Integrity Award. Harvey will attend Corning Community College and will major in Accounting.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.