ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another Senior Send-Off with 18 Sports.

Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute Elmira High School’s Ashley Bertlesen of the Express. Ashley was a standout on the Express track and field team as a thrower and is thrilled to take her talents to Ithaca College next year. Without question, Bertlesen will make an immediate impact for the Bombers in 2022 and beyond.

