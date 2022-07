ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports Senior Send-Off.

On the next installment, 18 Sports honors Elmira High School’s Paige Colbath. Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, Colbath was a key member of the Elmira Express softball team. Next year, Colbath will pursue collegiate softball and play for national power Corning Community College.

