HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Horseheads softball player Eva Koratsis. Koratsis helped the Blue Raiders win a Section IV Class AA title this past season. Eva is a member of the National Honor Society and is headed to Division I Fordham University to play softball and study writing.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.