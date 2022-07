OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Owego’s Maddison Anders. Maddison played volleyball, unified basketball, and flag football for the Indians. Maddison will be attending SUNY Oneonta to major in Business Administration.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.