SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – It's time for another edition of Senior Send-Off.

On this edition, we honor Spencer-Van Etten’s John Hammond Jr. Hammond played football and wrestled for the SVEC Eagles. John helped the Eagles win their first-ever sectional title and regional title in 8-man football this past season.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.