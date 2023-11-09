POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Zaria Shazer started the season off strong for Marist College.

Shazer, a senior forward for the Red Foxes women’s basketball team, scored a team-high 21 points in a 76-68 win over Army. Fellow Elmira native Kiara Fisher, also a senior, scored 10 points for the Red Foxes (1-0) in the season-opening victory at home. Fisher notched a double-double on the night as she added 10 assists from the floor.

Shazer also brought down eight rebounds to go along with three blocks on the night. Army’s Reese Ericson scored a game-high 24 points for the Black Knights (0-2).

Thursday’s win marked the first for new Marist head coach Erin Doughtry. The former standout player took over after longtime coach Brian Giorgis retired after 21 years at the helm. Next up for Marist College is a Noon tipoff this Saturday at Penn.