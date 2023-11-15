ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School grad Zaria Shazer continues to excel in college basketball.

Shazer tied a career-high 29 points in Marist College’s 84-76 win on the road at Lafayette Wednesday night. The senior forward narrowly missed a triple-double after snagging eight rebounds while securing nine assists. Shazer was also 13-for-17 from the free throw line for Marist (2-1).

Abby Antognoli scored a team-high 21 points for Lafayette (0-3). Makalya Andrews added 21 points for the Lady Bobcats. Fellow Elmira High School graduate Kiara Fisher was not in the lineup for Marist.

Next up for Marist is the Savannah Hoops Invitational in Georgia when they take on Lehigh (3-0). Opening tip is next Wednesday at 2:30 pm.