WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football standout will take the next step of his dream.

Shea Young signed to play college football at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford Monday afternoon. Young was a guard on the Schuyler Storm program who won the regular season divisional crown this past season.

Young has also excelled in the classroom. Shea qualified for a $72,000 scholarship to use at the next level of his academic journey while at St. John Fisher.

Young made his college plans official at the Watkins Glen High School Library in front of family, friends and members of the school. Each congratulated Young on his tremendous accomplishments on and off the field.