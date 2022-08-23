WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team brings you some sights and sound from NASCAR weekend at The Glen.

Over 100,000 thousand race fans were expected to attend Watkins Glen International this past weekend. WGI announced their seventh consecutive grandstand sellout and their second straight camping sellout for the Go Bowling at The Glen this year. Kyle Larson joined Joey Logano to become the second driver to sweep the weekend at The Glen by winning both the Xfinity Series race and the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Hear from NASCAR fans and check out the excitement that is NASCAR weekend at The Glen.